Skip to main content
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
On Air Schedule
Podcasts
Menu
Shows
Rocky & Lissa
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
Jeff Walker & Amanda
Fishboy
Manic Marc
Ceri Jones
Most Requested Live with Romeo
American Top 40
Retro Pop Reunion
Schedule
Listen Live
Media Mix
Podcasts
Videos
Photos
Contests
Contest Rules
KRZ Contests
Blogs
Latest from KRZ
Entertainment News
Events
Events
About
Directions and Contacts
Download App
Schedule
Search our Website
VIP Club
KRZ Text
Get My PERKS
Rocky & Lissa
M-F 5:30a-10a
Jeff Walker & Amanda
M-F 2p-7p
Win $1,000 four times each weekday!
7am | 11am | 2pm | 5pm
Homepage
On Air Now
Retro Pop Reunion
6:00 pm
to
11:00 pm
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest
8:00 am
to
12:00 pm
Ceri Jones
3:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Retro Pop Reunion
6:00 pm
to
11:00 pm
Upcoming Events
03
Feb
The 25th Hour with Jeff Walker
The Woodlands Inn & Resort
04
Feb
Arsenio Hall
Mount Airy Casino Resort
04
Feb
Saturday Nights with Fishboy
The Woodlands Inn & Resort
10
Feb
The 25th Hour with Jeff Walker
The Woodlands Inn & Resort
11
Feb
Saturday Nights with Fishboy
The Woodlands Inn & Resort
View More Events
Recent On-Demand Audio
AUDIO: Craigslist Theater
Jeff Walker & Amanda
ROCKY & LISSA AUDIO: Teacher Encounters
Rocky & Lissa
ROCKY & LISSA AUDIO: Working with Your Ex
Rocky & Lissa
ROCKY & LISSA UNFILTERED: Scared to Death
Rocky & Lissa
AUDIO: How did your significant other prove they really don't know you?
Jeff Walker & Amanda
View More On-Demand Audio
98.5 KRZ Storm Closings
featured
Arsenio Hall
event
DNCE
contest
50 Shades Darker-Premiere!
contest
AUDIO: Craigslist Theater
blog
ROCKY & LISSA AUDIO: That Time You Ran Into An Old Teacher
blog
ROCKY & LISSA UNFILTERED: Scariest Moments Ever
blog
Jake Gyllenhaal Says Ryan Reynolds Should Have Gotten Oscar Nomination
blog
Actress Mischa Barton Voluntarily Hospitalized For Mental Evaluation
blog
Watch Taylor Swift & Zayn's Steamy New '50 Shades' Music Video
blog
ROCKY & LISSA AUDIO: Working with Your Ex
blog
Lissa Blog: everybody has at least one food they eat like this...
blog
VIDEO: Mike Myers In Dance-Off With Jimmy Fallon
blog
Shia Labeouf Arrested
blog
Scarlett Johansson And Her Husband Splitting After Two Years
blog
AUDIO: How did your significant other prove they really don't know you?
blog
TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Passes Away
blog
Bruno Mars' Album Out Too Late For Grammys - Why He's Still Nominated
blog
ROCKY & LISSA AUDIO: Name Your Baby
blog
Rocky & Lissa video: we get pies in the face for a great cause
blog